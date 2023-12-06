Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $65.50

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

ALRM stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

