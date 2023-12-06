Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $171.42

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.42.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

