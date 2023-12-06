Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $471.79

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $471.79.
MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
MLM opened at $459.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
