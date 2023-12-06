Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $471.79

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $471.79.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $459.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.