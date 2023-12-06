Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $24.50

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,461,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 71.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 102.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 314.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 26.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

