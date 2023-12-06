Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$85.86

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$46.02 and a 52 week high of C$85.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.38.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8033999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

