Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

