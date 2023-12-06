Brokers Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.