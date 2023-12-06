BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 5th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -178.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRT stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $349.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

