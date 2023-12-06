Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.52

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 483343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,528 shares of company stock worth $786,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 19.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cadre during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cadre by 28.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

