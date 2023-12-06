Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.31-$9.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.44 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

NYSE CPB opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 94.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.