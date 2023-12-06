Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,250,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

