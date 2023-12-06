Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINT

CI&T Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Shares of CINT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $106,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.