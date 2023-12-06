Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $291.76

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $291.76 and last traded at $291.66, with a volume of 323330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average of $259.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,872,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

