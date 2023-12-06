CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 159.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

