CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 265164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

