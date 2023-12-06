Cerity Partners LLC Buys 31,454 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in CSX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 548,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

