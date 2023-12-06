Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,567 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 121,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,449,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,025,000 after buying an additional 216,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

