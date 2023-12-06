Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $268.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

