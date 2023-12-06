Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $553.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.36.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

