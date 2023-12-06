Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

