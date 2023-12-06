China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

