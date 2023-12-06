Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.