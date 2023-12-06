Cibc World Market Inc. Has $715,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

