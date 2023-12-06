Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

CIFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $710.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

