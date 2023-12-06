Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Up 25%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,345,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 483,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Clean Air Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

