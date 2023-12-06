ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

