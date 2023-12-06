CML Microsystems plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CML Microsystems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 373.50 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.23. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 596 ($7.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,223.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

