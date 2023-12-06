CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Boosted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,012 shares of company stock worth $2,485,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

