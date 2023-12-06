Commonwealth Bank of Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $1.22 (ASX:CBAPL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.218 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
