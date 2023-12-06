Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIBN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.