Comparing Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Proxim Wireless and Gilat Satellite Networks are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.47 -$5.93 million $0.25 24.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gilat Satellite Networks.

32.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 5.34% 8.17% 5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Proxim Wireless and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

