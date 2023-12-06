Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.29

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 2823913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,354,366 shares of company stock worth $1,381,166,812. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 4,598.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 317,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.