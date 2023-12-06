Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 226.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.