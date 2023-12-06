Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires Shares of 5,748 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

