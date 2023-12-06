Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $203,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $697.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $730.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.