Danaher Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

DHR stock opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

