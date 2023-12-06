Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 8.4% Following Earnings Beat

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.45. 357,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,126,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $24,229,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

