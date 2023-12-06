Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

