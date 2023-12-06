Develop North to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Develop North Stock Performance
Shares of Develop North stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Develop North has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 0.17.
