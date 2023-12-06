Develop North to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Develop North Stock Performance

Shares of Develop North stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Develop North has a 12-month low of GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Develop North alerts:

About Develop North

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Develop North Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Develop North and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.