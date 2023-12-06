DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.56

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 4985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

DiamondHead Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondHead

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

