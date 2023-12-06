Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 25.70. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12-month low of 24.82 and a 12-month high of 26.35.

