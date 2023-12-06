Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance
Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 25.70. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12-month low of 24.82 and a 12-month high of 26.35.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.