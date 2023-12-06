Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.86

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 261311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,934,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.