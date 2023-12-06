Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $13.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

