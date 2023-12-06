Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
