Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $455,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,310,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 103,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,403 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.