Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.57.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
