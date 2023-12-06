Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

