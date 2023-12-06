Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.