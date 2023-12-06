eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eHealth

eHealth Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.85). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in eHealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eHealth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.