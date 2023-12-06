Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 878,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 338,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $4,913,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

