Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Buys $18,839.13 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 7,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $18,839.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 17,895,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,413,489.19.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Shah Capital Management acquired 147,121 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $360,446.45.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management acquired 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $77,429.50.
- On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management acquired 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management purchased 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.
- On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management purchased 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management purchased 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management purchased 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $123,494.99.
- On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86.
Emeren Group Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:SOL opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.
Emeren Group Company Profile
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
