Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Buys $18,839.13 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 7,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $18,839.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 17,895,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,413,489.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Shah Capital Management acquired 147,121 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $360,446.45.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management acquired 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $77,429.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management acquired 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60.

On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management purchased 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management purchased 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management purchased 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management purchased 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $123,494.99.

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86.

Emeren Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SOL opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOL

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.